Donald Clinton Baker
Molino - Donald Clinton Baker died 04 11 2019. He was born Aug 10, 1932 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Emerson C. and Emily E. Baker. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and worked for 5 years as a Capitol Hill Policeman in Washington, D.C. and for NYCO security in Pensacola. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Katherine M. Baker of Molino, Fl; one sister, Shirley (Baker) Sutphen of Montrose, Co.; four sisters-in-law Lelia Stevens, Lorene Allen, Nadine Cassity and Pearl Ford; two brother-in-Law Fred L. Houston and Kennith Houston.
He was survived by two sons, Ronald C. (Deb) Baker of Denver, and Douglas L. (Deb) Baker of Stuart, Fl; two daughters, Karen L. Estridge of Pensacola, Fl. and Brenda J. (Jamey) Kahalley of Molino, Fl; nine grandchildren, Robert (Crystal) Baker, Michael (Lee) Estridge, Kevin (Joyce) Estridge, Chris (Mary) Estridge, and Christina Estridge, Samantha (Charles) Phillips of Pensacola, Sean Kahalley of Molino, Fl Abe (Lisa) Baker and Adam (Krista) Baker of Denver CO, and Jamie Lea (Stephen) Jester of Tulsa,OK; and many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Merlyn Houston of Kamis, Utah and brother-in-law Earl Sutphen of Montrose, CO.
Family will have a private ceremony and be taking his ashes to Colorado as requested.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019