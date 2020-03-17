|
Donald G. Welch
Cantonment - Donald Gray Welch resident of Cantonment, FL passed away on Mon., March 16, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on Aug. 21, 1931 to the late Laurie Thomas Welch and Mary Ozelle Overcash Welch. Donald was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the Air Force and Air Force Reserves. He was also very active in the Civil Air Patrol. Donald retired from Civil Service as an Air Craft Electrician.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tommie Faye Welch; son, Gregory Thomas Welch; and grandson, Casey Eugene Bass.
Donald is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Brown Welch; daughters, Donna Gay (Larry) Bass and Joy (Jim) Whaley; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Sylvia Mathis; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:45PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Fri., March 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North prior to service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church or Covenant Care Hospice.
