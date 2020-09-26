Donald Keith Lamb
Pensacola - Commander Donald Keith Lamb, U.S. Navy, Retired 89, of Gulf Breeze, Florida died September 25, 2020. He was a member of Gateway Church of Christ. Commander Lamb was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 20, 1930, the only child of Henry and Doris Herndon Lamb of Macon, Georgia. He spent most of his youth in Florida and Georgia. After high school. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948. He continued to pursue his education through the United States Armed Forces Institute. The Institute managed his college courses to be taken and he was eventually awarded his degree. He served in the enlisted ranks for eleven years and was selected for a commission in 1959.
During his thirty-year active duty, Commander Lamb served on the following ships and commands: Patrol Squadron 47, 6th Naval District Headquarters Charleston, SC, USS Greenwich Bay (AVP41), Naval Headquarters Washington D.C., Allied Forces Headquarters Naples, Italy, USS Topeka (CLG8), Enlisted Personnel Distribution Office Pacific San Diego, CA, Headquarters U.S. Pacific Fleet Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Bureau of Naval Personnel, and Naval Investigative Service Washington D.C.,
He was transferred to Pensacola, Florida in 1975 for his last assignment as the Executive Assistant and Senior Aide to the Chief of Naval Education and Training, Naval Air Station, Pensacola. This assignment was unusual since he was the only Commander in the Navy assigned to a Vice Admiral (three star) in this capacity.
Commander Lamb's awards include: The Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal with three bronze stars, and other campaign service medals.
Commander Lamb was preceded in death in 1994 by his first wife of 43 years, Sue Jackson Lamb of Macon, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife Sarah Burge Lamb and numerous children and grandchildren. His sons are Michael Lamb and his wife Nancy of Chesapeake, VA, and Stephen Lamb and his wife Barbara of San Antonio, TX.
Commander Lamb is also survived by his grandchildren: Justin and Kristy Lamb and Noah (great grandson) of Richmond, VA, and Aaron Lamb of Chesapeake, VA. His step children are: Greg and Sonthe Burge, Tamara and Mark Tribble, Bandi and Greg Sansom, and Grey and Stephanie Burge. He has eleven step grandchildren who are: Ryan, Paul, and Sophie Burge, Randi Lawrence, Russell and Wade Tribble, Alyssa Walters, Michael Sansom, Sydney, Ben, and Zachary Burge, and Andrew and Alannah Jarvis, and ten step great grandchildren, Jacob Lawrence, Nolan Lawrence, Graham Tribble, Audrey Tribble, Luke Walters, Lynley Walters, Anne Marie Burge, Alice Burge, BeBe Burge, and Margaret Burge.
A family service will be held September 30, 2020 at Waters and Hibbert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
