Donald Lee McKinnon Jr.



Pensacola - June 21, 1952 - October 24, 2020 Donald Lee McKinnon Jr. passed away October 24 in Pensacola after a brief illness at the age of 68. He was born in Biloxi MS. He entered the US Air Force in 1970 after graduating from Washington High School in Pensacola. He served for 10 years in the Air Force after which he worked as a Data Base Administrator for the rest of his career. He lived in many cities including Columbia MD, Melbourne FL, Clearwater FL, and Tega Cay SC. He returned to Pensacola after retiring in 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Lee Sr and Gloria Joyce McKinnon, and 2 brothers Jody and David. He is survived by his son Donald Lee McKinnon III (Dusty), granddaughter Samantha, brother Mark McKinnon, sister Lisa Hudson (John), and nieces and nephews Matthew, Ashley, Christopher and Cara. He will be buried next to his brother David at Bayview Cemetery with a private family gathering. Faith Funeral Home South is entrusted with arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store