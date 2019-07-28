Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Patrick Hines


1937 - 2019
Donald Patrick Hines Obituary
Pensacola - Dr. Donald Patrick Hines, 81, of Pensacola went to be with his Lord on July 20, 2019.

He was born August 8, 1937 in Somerville, MA to John J. Hines and Marie O'Connor Hines.

Dr. Hines earned several degrees during his life. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Stonehill College in 1966, his Master's Degree from Fairfield University in 1971, his professional Diploma for advanced Study and counselor of Education from the University of Bridgeport in 1974 and his Doctorate (Ph.D.) from the University of California for advanced studies in 1987.

While in Guam, he worked as a professor at both the community college and the University of Guam. He also retired from the government of Guam as a police psychologist. He had also worked for the Pensacola Police Department.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Johnstone and brother, David Hines, Ph.D.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Susan T.Gentile Hines; former sister-in-law, Jean Hines Burke, of MA; nephew, Stephen Hines and his wife Debra and their children, Kate, Mathew and Griffin from MA; stepson, Retired Major William D. Gentile, his wife and children from Virginia; stepson, Richard Gentile of CA; step-daughter & her husband, Melody & Tony Ho, M.D. and their children from Ca; sister-in-law, Lang Luckenbought, her children and grandchildren from PA; sister-in-law, Chu T. Dan, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren from CA; sister-in-law, Trang Kabelis, her husband and children of Pensacola, FL; and brother-in-law, Chu Van Dinh, his wife and children of Pensacola, FL.

Dr. Hines loved to travel. He traveled to Europe and Asian countries as an Ambassador At-Large for the Government of Guam. He was a member of 3rd Marine Association and the National Psychologist Association.

He will be missed by his wife, family and friends.

Family, friends and service guests are welcome to meet at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Monday, July 29th at 11:15 am to line up for the procession leaving at 11:30am for the graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery at 12:00pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 28, 2019
