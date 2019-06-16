Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
Donn Edward McMillen

Donn Edward McMillen

Pensacola - Donn Edward McMillen, 81, of Pensacola passed away on June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jodey; son, Mark and daughters, Marcia Stewart and Melissa McMillen; and 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Shelby, Skyler and Alexis.

Donn owned West Florida Truck Service and was a truly gifted mechanic.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Rd., Pensacola, Florida 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019
