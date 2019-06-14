Donna Gayle Creel



Pensacola - Donna (Gayle) Jones Creel, 49, was tragically taken the morning of June 10, 2019. Donna was Class of 1987 graduate of Pine Forest High School and a B.S. graduate of University of West Florida. She taught for Escambia County School District for 15 years at Wedgewood Middle and Woodham Middle schools. She then went on after teaching to her other passion and started her Insurance career as an entrepreneur. She was the owner/operator of a local insurance agency.



Donna Gayle was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, niece and a genuine friend. She loved her family the most. She found the joys thru all her trials and challenges. Her smile was contagious and her heart was faithfully sincere. Although this tragedy is unbearable, we know that she is dancing in heaven and will always watch over us from above with a smile.



Donna was survived by her parents, Ron and Mary Jones; her husband, Jeffrey Creel; her daughters, Jana and Marissa Creel; her son, Jason Creel (Jennifer Creel) her grandsons, James and Johnny Creel and soon to be twin baby girls, Julie and Jaclyn; her brother, Christopher Jones; her grandmother, Vaudine King; her grandparents, Mary Ann and Will Ramsey; her brother-in-law, April and Danny Creel; her sister-in-law, Laurie and David Ramsey; her niece, Amanda Jones; her nephew, Odin Mikolajczak and so many cousins (Jennifer, Lauri, Preston, Lucie, J.D., Audrey, Nora and Molly), uncles, aunts and friends. You are such a blessing and we love you always!



In lieu of flowers, we would love for you to make a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at East Brent Baptist Church beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with Dr. Dale Patterson. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.



