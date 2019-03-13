|
Donna Gentry
Pensacola - Donna Marie (Brazwell) Gentry, 69, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She was born on March 28, 1949 in Pensacola, FL to Tom and Iva Mae (Boutwell) Brazwell. She was a Pensacola Technical High School graduate.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one grandchild.
Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years Hubert (Butch) L. Gentry, son Robert L. Gentry (Naomi), daughter Paula M. Torrance (Mitch), son Michael T. Gentry, Sr. (Maureena), son Corey J. Gentry (Nik), and son Danny Brooks (Lori), 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous other dear family and friends.
Donna was a beloved wife, Ma, and Nana. She loved her grandbabies, animals, and games. She was the center of her family and there will be a deep void she once filled. She loved her church and was very active up to her death. She was loved by everyone who knew her. Her beautiful life will be missed by her family and friends.
Services will be handled by Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.
Rev. Avon Fowler, Rev. Eddie Fowler, Rev. Larry McKeehan, and Rev. David Joiner will officiate. Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11:00 a.m. and services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Pensacola Humane Society.
The family wish to thank Clarion Hotel and Erlanger Hospital ER in Chattanooga, TN, and Hamilton County Ambulance Service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019