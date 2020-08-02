1/
Donna Kay Smith
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Kay Smith

Pace - Donna Kay Smith, 69, of Pace passed away on August 1, 2020.

Survivors include: her husband, David Tucker Smith of Pace FL; their sons, Steven (Angel) Ray Smith of Dallas, GA; and Gary (Tina) Lee Smith of Kernersville, NC; sister, Brenda Robinson of Dallas, GA; she is the grandmother of two granddaughters, Carol Bryan of Dallas, GA and Brittany Hardy of Temple, GA; one grandson, Matthew Smith of Kernersville, NC; and three great-granddaughters, Samantha Bryan, Skylar Bryan and Laylah Hardy.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.

Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved