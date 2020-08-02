Donna Kay Smith



Pace - Donna Kay Smith, 69, of Pace passed away on August 1, 2020.



Survivors include: her husband, David Tucker Smith of Pace FL; their sons, Steven (Angel) Ray Smith of Dallas, GA; and Gary (Tina) Lee Smith of Kernersville, NC; sister, Brenda Robinson of Dallas, GA; she is the grandmother of two granddaughters, Carol Bryan of Dallas, GA and Brittany Hardy of Temple, GA; one grandson, Matthew Smith of Kernersville, NC; and three great-granddaughters, Samantha Bryan, Skylar Bryan and Laylah Hardy.



Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.



Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery.









