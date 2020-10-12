Donna Treadwell Mims
Pensacola - Mrs. Donna Treadwell Mims, age 72, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL.
Mrs. Mims was a native of Bonifay, FL, and had been a resident of Pensacola for 54 years coming from Bonifay. She was retired from the Department of Children and Family Services as a social worker and later as a supervisor. Mrs. Mims enjoyed sailing, camping and working in her yard and was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Margaret Treadwell, and her sister, Gloria Pipkin.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ron Turner and her brother, Dwight Treadwell, both of Pensacola, FL.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD BY MRS. MIMS FAMILY AT A LATER DATE.
