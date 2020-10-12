1/
Donna Treadwell Mims
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Treadwell Mims

Pensacola - Mrs. Donna Treadwell Mims, age 72, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, FL.

Mrs. Mims was a native of Bonifay, FL, and had been a resident of Pensacola for 54 years coming from Bonifay. She was retired from the Department of Children and Family Services as a social worker and later as a supervisor. Mrs. Mims enjoyed sailing, camping and working in her yard and was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Margaret Treadwell, and her sister, Gloria Pipkin.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ron Turner and her brother, Dwight Treadwell, both of Pensacola, FL.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD BY MRS. MIMS FAMILY AT A LATER DATE.

Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.flomatonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flomaton Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Flomaton
1811 State Line Road
Flomaton, AL 36441
251-296-2496
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flomaton Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc - Flomaton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved