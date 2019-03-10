|
Donnel Smith
Gulf Breeze - Donnel Sanders Smith, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in his home in Gulf Breeze.
He is survived by his wife Iris, of 68 years; a son Douglas; three grandchildren, Ryan Smith (Bo), Shannon Contreras (J.J.), Luke Lanham (Ashley) and six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 sons, Randall and Gregory Smith.
In 1986, Don retired from Monsanto as a Senior Operator in the intermediate area. He lived an active life, enjoying scuba and skin diving, bicycling and playing his guitar. He was also an important member of the "Fix-it" group for his church as he could fix most anything.
He was considered to be a good and loyal friend as well as a good father; he will be missed by all.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019