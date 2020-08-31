1/1
Dora L. Adams Daniels James
Sunrise; 28 May 1925 Sunset: 24 August 2020

Dora Daniels James passed August 24 in Miami, Florida. Born an only child in Dallas County Alabama, she grew up in Pensacola, FL. She married Henry Leon Daniels and raised daughters, Veronica, Dianne and Joyce. Dora graduated from Alabama State University in Elementary Education and taught in Broward County for over 32 years. She also founded and directed "Young Years" daycare center, until retiring.

In 1964, she married Dr. Thomas L. James and lived in Miami and Pensacola. During this period, she experienced spiritual revelation and would often reply when asked a question, "I have to see what the Sprit tells me". She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She is survived by daughters Veronica Johnson and Dianne Reynolds; (James) Grandchildren: Eric Garrett (Ellie), Nadia Rawlinson (David), Dr. Rodney Reynolds; Great granddaughter, Jazmine Garrett and many other relatives.

Interment with private family service will be in Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Florida at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 8. Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home, Pensacola attending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite nonprofit or health care organization.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home
701 N. Devilliers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
