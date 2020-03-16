Services
Doris Gantt
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Pensacola - Doris J. Gantt, 97, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Doris was born in Pensacola, FL and received an AS degree from Pensacola Junior College. She worked and retired from the Post Office Credit Union.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Catherine Clements; two sisters, Tommie Lou Tellas and Lois Comer; one brother, Lamar Clements; her husband, Lester Gantt; as well as her son, Sonny Riley.

Survivors include her son, Hobart Tennyson of Okeechobee, FL; daughter, Linda Carvalis (Leo) of Pace, FL; grandson, Nicholas Carvalis (Cherie) of Pensacola, FL; granddaughter, Christina Barlow (Josh) of Pace, FL; great-grandson, Christian Barlow of Pace, FL; great-great-granddaughters, Amalia and Liliana Walling of Pensacola, FL.

Visitation will be held 12:30pm until the Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

The family wishes to thank the Life Care Center of Pensacola for their exceptional care provided to Doris and the family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
