Doris June Anderson Tolbert



Milton - June was born March 11,1935 and entered into her eternal home June 21, 2020 surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.



June was born in Pensacola, FL on Zargosa St. right on Seville Square to Lonnie and Elizabeth Anderson. Her father was a fisherman by trade and cultivated a love for the water in his daughter June and built a boat he named the Doris J in her honor. She was an avid flower person and had a true green thumb when it came to flowers. June was a living example of a Godly woman as described in Proverbs 31.



June married her childhood sweetheart, Bennie Whitfield Tolbert at the tender age of 16. They together weathered the storms of life for 64 years, and raised 6 children, till Bennie was called home in 2016. Bennie and June were pastors for the Assemblies of God for over 50 years and June's compassion and love for people made her a wonderful pastor's wife.



June also retired from the Santa Rosa County School Board as a bus driver which was befitting of the woman who loved children as she did. June's home was always a place of warmth and love and she cooked delicious meals for her family and countless others who just showed up. She had a calm, quiet, meek spirit about her that made everyone love her.



June leaves behind to cherish her memory 2 brothers, Lonnie "Roy" Anderson and Dale Anderson; 1 sister, Merry Beth Andrews; sister-in-law, Vicki Anderson and 2 brothers-in-law, Roy Andrews and Jimmy D. Tolbert. She also leaves her beloved 6 children and their spouses: Joey (Donna) Tolbert, Elanea (Dale) Nelson, David (Judy) Tolbert, Ivy (Stanley) Whitfield, Leanna (Rowdy) Smith, and Bonnie (Dexter) Hunter. June also leaves to treasure her memory her 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a very special Aunt Jeanette Lucus who was not only her Aunt but her lifelong friend. June was a special aunt to Patricia Tolbert Baker and Gayle Tolbert Faircloth. June leaves behind countless other family and friends but her desire was to see all in Heaven where there will be no sad farewells.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. The funeral will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holley Assembly of God Church.



The Tolbert family would like to extend thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice for your care of our Beloved Mother, Doris June Anderson Tolbert.









