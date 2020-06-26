Doris Manning Kingsbery NeumanPensacola - Doris Manning Kingsbery Neuman, 100, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.Doris was born on May 15, 1920 in East Orange, NJ to Charles and Augusta Manning. The family moved to Miami in 1924. She was the oldest child and had four younger siblings. Doris was a member of the Miami Edison Cadettes and graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1937. She attended Miami Art School and worked at Fleischer Animated Cartoon studios for 5 years where she worked on Gulliver's Travels, Betty Boop, Popeye and Olive Oyl and modeled for Lois Lane in Superman. She married Curtis Lusk Kingsbery on Easter Sunday, April 25, 1943. They moved to Pensacola in 1947 after World War II had ended, and there they raised their family. She was an active member of Gadsden St. United Methodist Church for many years where she taught Sunday School, was a Circle Chairwoman, and President of the United Methodist Women. She was also President of Pensacola Art Study Club, a member of Quayside Art Gallery and the Museum of Art, was a Girl Scout Troop leader, was on the State Board of Junior Misses, and enjoyed several dance organizations, including Harlequins and Marionettes. In addition, she enjoyed chauffeuring her children to many activities, writing poetry, reading, traveling, and helping care for her grandchildren. After Curtis died in 1995, she was thrilled to find another love and married again at the age of 79, in 1999. Her many friends & family will remember her for her sparkling personality, enthusiasm for life, and her positive outlook.Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Curtis Kingsbery; her second husband of one year, Kelly Neuman; and her sister, Florence Richard.She is survived by her brothers, Charles "Chuck" Manning of Melbourne, FL & Robert Manning of Pensacola; and her sister, Beryl Fehlberg of Dumfries, VA; her son, Michael C. Kingsbery (Blanche Conway) of Oldsmar, FL; and daughters, Karen K. Bouchard of Stone Mountain, GA; Kristin DeVries (Doug) of Panama City, FL; and Kim Jacobi (Neil) of Molino, FL. In addition, she was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren: Zoie Coe (Sasha), Luca, India, & Ivy of Ibiza, Spain, Jennifer Kingsbery (Ross Allen) & Lola of London, England, Helena Kingsbery (Benjamin Dumazot), Marlo & Roman of Ibiza, Spain, Keith Bouchard (Kamron), Autumn, Everly, & Adalyn of LaVeta, CO, Kevin Bouchard (Jamie), Kaitlin, Anslee, & Owen of Commerce, GA, Kyle Bouchard of Stone Mountain, GA, Rachel Dasher (Mike) & Daniel of Tallahassee, FLAshley DeVries of Panama City, FL, Laura Rich (Shannon) & Jackson of Chattanooga, TN, Melanie Jacobi Rhodes (Andrew) of Birmingham, AL, Daniel Jacobi (Mallory), Jackson & Will of College Station, TX. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.A private Celebration of Life at Gadsden Street United Methodist Church and graveside service at Barrancas National Cemetery will be on July 3, 2020 for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Reverend Steve Winton will officiate.Visitation with family will be 5-7pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Cross at Bayview Park, 2001 E. Lloyd St. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Casual attire.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 E. Gadsden St., Pensacola, FL 32501, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, 300 W. Leonard St., Pensacola, FL 32501, or to Waterfront Rescue Mission, 380 W. Herman St., Pensacola, FL 32505.Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Azalea Trace where Doris lived for 26 years.