Doris Manning Kingsbery Neuman
Pensacola -
Doris Manning Kingsbery Neuman, 100, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Doris was born in East Orange, New Jersey to Charles and Augusta Manning. The family moved to Miami in 1924 and she graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1937. She attended Miami Art School and worked at Fleischer Animated Cartoon studios. She married Curtis Lusk Kingsbery on Easter Sunday, April 25, 1943 and they moved to Pensacola in 1947. She was an active member of Gadsden St. United Methodist Church, was an artist, a Girl Scout Troop leader, and loved to dance. She married Kelly Neuman in 1999.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Curtis Kingsbery & Kelly Neuman; and her sister, Florence Richard.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Manning & Robert Manning and her sister, Beryl Fehlberg; her son, Michael C. Kingsbery (Blanche Conway), and daughters Karen K. Bouchard, Kristin DeVries (Doug) and Kim Jacobi (Neil). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life and graveside services will be on July 3 for family only.
Visitation with family will be Friday, July 3, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cross at Bayview Park. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gadsden St. United Methodist Church, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, or the Waterfront Rescue Mission.
Special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Azalea Trace where Doris lived for 26 years.
Further details may be viewed at www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.