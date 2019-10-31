|
Doris Reid Lewis
Doris Reid Lewis passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. Doris was born on March 2, 1933 to the late Aniece Sims and Willie J. Reid. Doris was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, FL - Class of 1951. Doris served as an Educator in the Escambia County School System for over 30+ years until her retirement.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Winfred Lewis Sr., and a very special aunt, Jamesie Johnson.
Doris leaves to cherish her loving memories her three children: Winfred (Priscilla) Lewis Jr. of Pensacola, FL, Kimberly Lewis of Pensacola, FL, Shawn (Nicole) Lewis of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Lamarion Lewis Pensacola, FL, Cortez Lewis Pensacola, FL, Kira Wilson Pensacola, FL and Raven Lewis Atlanta, GA; step grandson Terrance Williams Pensacola, FL; great-grandchildren Mi'kayla Wilson, Terence Watson Jr., Jamarion Williams, Ky'Marriah Williams, Lamaraih Williams and Javion Williams; sisters Ethel Bass Tallahassee, FL, Juanita Sims and Lillie Brent both Cleveland, OH, Shirley Johnson Detroit, MI, Christine Johnson Pensacola, FL, Jamesie Williams Houston, TX, and Espanita Douglas Pensacola, FL; a special cousin Sallie Gibson; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A family hour will be held at Joe Morris and Sons Funeral Home, Pensacola, FL on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00PM to 7:00PM. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11:00AM at Talbot Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019