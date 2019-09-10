Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Trawick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Trawick


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Trawick Obituary
Doris Trawick

Pensacola - Doris Lucile Trawick is now in her Beautiful Eternal Home and free from all pain and suffering, Doris was born December 4, 1932 in Grady County, GA, to John and Mary Bishop. JESUS had her mansion prepared for her and received her in heaven on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 86.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Connie Elaine Pena, three Grandchildren; Heather, Holley, and Gilbert, seven Great Grandchildren, Brother; Emmett Bishop of Pelham GA, her nephew Donald Bishop, several nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Jewell Markham.

Doris retired from Armstrong World where she served as shipping secretary for 25 years.

The things that gave Doris the most pleasure, was gathering with friends and family. She was interested in every detail about her friend's lives and never forgot a birthday or special event.

Doris was a faithful member of West Pensacola Baptist Church and loved her church family.

A special Thank You, to the staff at Specialty Health and Rehab where Doris was a resident for the past 2 years.

A celebration of the life of Doris Trawick will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at 1:00 and service will begin at 2:00.

Internment at Penscola Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jeff Walker of West Pensacola Baptist Church will be officiating, with assistance from special friend, Tom Edwards. Thank You Pallbearers; Donald Bishop, Jimmy Sellers, Tom Edwards, Brian Nelson, Troy Brown, and Tony Lacefield.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now