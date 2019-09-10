|
|
Doris Trawick
Pensacola - Doris Lucile Trawick is now in her Beautiful Eternal Home and free from all pain and suffering, Doris was born December 4, 1932 in Grady County, GA, to John and Mary Bishop. JESUS had her mansion prepared for her and received her in heaven on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 86.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Connie Elaine Pena, three Grandchildren; Heather, Holley, and Gilbert, seven Great Grandchildren, Brother; Emmett Bishop of Pelham GA, her nephew Donald Bishop, several nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Jewell Markham.
Doris retired from Armstrong World where she served as shipping secretary for 25 years.
The things that gave Doris the most pleasure, was gathering with friends and family. She was interested in every detail about her friend's lives and never forgot a birthday or special event.
Doris was a faithful member of West Pensacola Baptist Church and loved her church family.
A special Thank You, to the staff at Specialty Health and Rehab where Doris was a resident for the past 2 years.
A celebration of the life of Doris Trawick will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at 1:00 and service will begin at 2:00.
Internment at Penscola Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jeff Walker of West Pensacola Baptist Church will be officiating, with assistance from special friend, Tom Edwards. Thank You Pallbearers; Donald Bishop, Jimmy Sellers, Tom Edwards, Brian Nelson, Troy Brown, and Tony Lacefield.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019