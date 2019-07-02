Dorothy Beck McElgunn



Gulf Breeze - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Beck McElgunn on June 25, 2019. She left us peacefully, surrounded by loved ones who never left her side. Dorothy was an exceptionally kind and loving woman with a wonderful sense of humor and a heart of gold. She had a contagious laugh that won the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.



While we are heartbroken by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain and that she has been reunited with her husband Jack, beloved son Eddie and her parents, Edward and Hilda Beck.



Dorothy (Dottie) was born in Pensacola, FL in 1928. Her family relocated to Chatham, NJ, where Dottie attended Chatham High School followed by Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing. After completing her nursing program she married her high school sweetheart, John (Jolly Jack) McElgunn and had 4 beautiful children.



In 1984 Dottie & Jack retired to Gulf Breeze, FL, where they lived the rest of their lives. Dottie's outgoing personality and gift of gab endeared her to her neighbors and she gained many life long friends. She had a zest for life and always stayed active. She especially enjoyed her evening walks, shopping at Bealls, the daily jumble, playing words with friends, watching sports (especially The Boston College Eagles), trips to Biloxi & Vegas, and delicious desserts. But, above all, she loved her family. She was always there to lend a hand or just listen, she made everything better.



Dottie is survived by her sister Hilda (Scotty) Sorenson & her husband Ron, her son John McElgunn & his wife Linda, her daughter Kathy and her daughter Cynthia Hutson and her husband Delius, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Although she went by Dottie, she was affectionately known to most as "Grannie". Dessert was always her favorite part of any meal and she was known to have 2 or even 3 portions. So, tonight please have an extra dessert in her honor. It's what Grannie would have wanted!



There will be a celebration of life the weekend of August 10th - it would have been her 91st birthday. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 2, 2019