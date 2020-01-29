Services
Milton - Dorothy C. Thompson, age 87, entered heaven's gates on January 27, 2020. She was born in Brewton, AL, and after she married, moved to Pensacola and then Milton for 60 years. She was a dedicated wife and the mother of two children. She loved the Lord and shared her faith with everyone she met.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Price H. and Sarah Alice Taylor Peavy, and a brother, Colas L. Peavy.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, James C. (Pete) Thompson, of 67 years; a daughter, Reba I. Thompson (William) of Branford, FL; and a son, Donald L. Thompson, of Pensacola. She was grandmother to four grandsons, great grandmother to four great granddaughters and one great grandson; and one great great grandson.

Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Milton, FL. Dr. Dale Patterson will be officiating. Interment will be at Jay Cemetery, Jay, FL.

Pallbearers will be Chris Fendley, Daniel Davis, Joshua Thompson, Jason Thompson, Shannon Peavy, Darby Peavy, Chip Thompson, and Mitchel Pace. Honorary pallbearers will be William (B.J.) Thompson and Richard Teal.

Her beauty and love of life will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
