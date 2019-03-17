|
|
Dorothy Earline Beech
Pensacola - Dorothy Earline Beech, age 88 of Pensacola died March 14, 2019. A service celebrating her life will be at 11AM on Tuesday, March 19 from Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at 10AM. Interment will follow in Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Beech was born in Mobile, Alabama on July 25, 1930 to her parents Milton A. Tee and Caulie Tanner. She made her home in Pensacola for the past 54 years. She was of the Assembly of God faith and she LOVED to fish.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Ellis L. Beech, daughter Carmeen Wicker (Tom) of Pensacola; sons William A. Beech (Janet) of Cantonment; James D. Beech (Glenda) of Pensacola; Ricky Lee Beech (Michele) of Milton and one brother Bucky Tee (Lois) of Mobile. Also surviving her are 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Linda Lewis, Linda Childress, Jackie Ware, Lynn Colado and Angela White for their love and care of Dorothy.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019