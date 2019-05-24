Dorothy Faye Harden



Pensacola - Dorothy Faye Harden passed away peacefully at home, May 21, 2019, in the presence of family members. Dot, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Crestview, Florida. She was the last of six children, born to Claude Daugette and Mollie Kinsey Daugette. She attended Holt Elementary School, then Baker High School, from which she graduated in 1951. She was selected and completed training at the Florida State Hospital of School of Nursing in 1954. She attained Registered Nurse designation. She met and subsequently met and married Harold (Hal) Harden. They were blessed with two children, Harold Gregory (Greg) and Cheryl Rene'. This marriage provided the opportunity for the family to live both overseas in the Philippines and statewide in Florida, Massachusetts and in Nebraska. After Hal's retirement from the U. S. Air Force, the family settled in Pensacola. Dot served in Public Health in Panama City, Miami and Homestead, and Pensacola. She valued education and earned a BS degree in Health and a MS in Health Education. She was loved and will be missed by her family and many friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Dot was preceded in death by siblings, Claudine, Clyde, Reggie, Carlton, and Donald Ray (her twin).



Dot is survived by her husband Hal; son, Greg (Diane); daughter, Cheryl Rene; grandchildren, Lauren (Matt) Gascoigne, Molly Rene (Dan) Risen and Jon Harrison Bruno; adorable great granddaughters, Hazel Faye Gascoigne and Juliette Lanelle Gascoigne; a special niece, Mary Villar of Gonzales, Louisiana.



The family extends sincere thanks to her Covenant Hospice team of DJ, Dee, Lori and Carol Bell.



Services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South.



