Dorothy Gerhart Rappuhn
Hermitage, TN - Dorothy Gerhart Rappuhn, 95, of Hermitage Tennessee passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania she was the only daughter of Capt. Luther F and Dorothy Gerhart. Dorothy graduated from UCLA in Los Angeles, California and went on to become a Pre K music teacher. She and her husband Alfred followed the Glenn Miller Orchestra concerts for more than 40 years.

She was a charter member of the Lutheran Church of The Resurrection in Pensacola, Florida where she served on Alter Guild and was a member of their quilting group. After the death of Alfred in 2012 she moved to Nashville to be close to family.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Capt. Luther F and Dorothy Gerhart, her husband of 65 years Capt. Alfred A. Rappuhn Jr., an infant son Alfred A. Rappuhn III and her brother Norman Gerhart.

She is survived by their four children Cynthia Rappuhn Smith (David), Richard Rappuhn, Douglas Rappuhn (Donna) and Diane Rappuhn Matthews (Robert); Grandchildren Mark Hutchison-Roberts (Scott), Katherine Rappuhn, Steven Rappuhn (Faith), Natalie Rappuhn, Logan Rappuhn and Dudley Rappuhn; Great Grandchildren Audrey Rappuhn and Cecilia Rappuhn.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 18 from 2:00 - 3:00 pm at the Hermitage Funeral Home. Service will follow at 3:00 pm. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Alfred at Hendersonville Memory Gardens in a private family service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support The American Heart Association, The USO or Samaritan's Purse.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Rappuhn family.





Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
JUN
18
Service
03:00 PM
Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hermitage Funeral Home | Old Hickory Cemetery
535 Shute Ln
Old Hickory, TN 37138
6158890361
