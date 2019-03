Dorothy I. "Dottie" Blanchard



Pensacola, FL - Dorothy "Dottie, Mimi" Blanchard passed peacefully away Friday March 1, 2019. Dottie was born in Pensacola, Florida on September 8, 1935. She was raised in East Pensacola Heights and graduated from Pensacola High School. She met the love of her life Clifford J Blanchard "CJ" and they were married for 50 wonderful years. From this union were born three children, Cliff M Blanchard, Richard "Dick" Blanchard and Tanya Blanchard.



Dottie worked as a Teacher's Aide in the Escambia County school system where her joy was taking care of her school children making their lives brighter. Dottie was a wonderful wife, mother and friend, her decorating abilities were second to none and she could find beauty in all things.



While her passing is sad to those of us still here, we are comforted knowing she is at home with her Lord, her parents Millard and Marian Joseph, her husband CJ, son Cliff, daughter Tanya, brother Millard Joseph Jr and sister Allie Mae "Pat" Wiseman. Mom we thank you for being the best wife, mom and grandmother a family could ever have. Rest in peace and know your life was a job well done.



Dottie is survived by her son Dick Blanchard (Debbie), Daughter-in-law Sarah Blanchard, brother Bob Joseph (Nettie), brother-in-law Buck Wiseman, cousin and best friend Cynthia Alexander, special niece Debbie Wrighton-Wex and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



We would like to say a special thanks to my cousin Linda Owens, Hospice caretakers Cindy and Nakita for all their help in taking care of mom in her final journey home.



Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019