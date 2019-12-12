Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
4301 Bayou Blvd
Pensacola, FL
Dorothy Jean Warren


1939 - 2019
Dorothy Jean Warren Obituary
Dorothy Jean Warren

Pensacola - Dorothy Jean "Mama Dot" Warren, as she was affectionately called, was born in the winter of 1939 on the 17th day of December in the warm town of Greenville, Alabama, and went to be with the Most High God December 6, 2019. Her parents who transitioned before her were Gunzeller and Hattie Warren.

Ms. Warren has left her mark on and in many lives and her legacy will remain intact through her sons, Kent & Phyllis Warren and Pastor Vincent Warren; daughter, Patricia Foxworth; grandsons, Anthony & Jocelyn Warren, Reginald Warren, Justyn Dulac, Al Cotton, Marcus Cotton and many other family members and friends.

Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Assembly of God, 4301 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503. Family- Funeral & Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
