Dorothy Jean Warren
Pensacola - Dorothy Jean "Mama Dot" Warren, as she was affectionately called, was born in the winter of 1939 on the 17th day of December in the warm town of Greenville, Alabama, and went to be with the Most High God December 6, 2019. Her parents who transitioned before her were Gunzeller and Hattie Warren.
Ms. Warren has left her mark on and in many lives and her legacy will remain intact through her sons, Kent & Phyllis Warren and Pastor Vincent Warren; daughter, Patricia Foxworth; grandsons, Anthony & Jocelyn Warren, Reginald Warren, Justyn Dulac, Al Cotton, Marcus Cotton and many other family members and friends.
Homegoing Celebration is Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Assembly of God, 4301 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503. Family- Funeral & Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
