Dorothy Jeanette Engelhard
Pensacola - Dorothy Jeanette Engelhard, 75, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado; her home since the passing of her husband in 2016.
Jeanette was born on December 5, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, then her family moved to Pensacola. She met and married her husband, Ward in Pensacola on June 21, 1964. Jeanette then became a Navy wife and mother and traveled throughout the United States and abroad with her family. She was the mother of two children, Allen and Michele. Jeanette enjoyed playing Pickle Ball and social outings with her friends in Monument, Colorado.
Jeanette is preceded in passing by her father, Bernard Bodree Sr.; mother, Helen J. Bodree and two brothers; Charles A. Bodree and Benny Bodree Jr.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Ward A. Engelhard of OH; daughter, Michele J. (Duncan) Law of CO; daughter-in-law, Dolly P. Krzyzewski-Russell of OH; brother, Art E. Bodree of TX; sister, Brenda J. Yohan of FL; brother, Bobbie B. Bodree of FL; sister, Pamela J. Bodree of FL; grandsons, Ryan Arden of NC, George (Duncan) Hunt of CO, Artier Krzyzewski of RI, Jessie Krzyzewski of OH; great grandchild, Waylon Gavin of VA; and loving canine companion, Cinnamon.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Pikes Peak Hospice and her medical team with special thanks to her internist, Dr. Richard Vu of Colorado Springs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's memory to the American Cancer Society
.
A committal service will be conducted at Barrancas National Cemetery, Committal Shelter on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM.