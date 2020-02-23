|
Dorothy "Dottie" Jones
Charlotte, NC - Dorothy "Dottie" Alease Dykes Jones, 64, formerly of Pensacola FL, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC.
Dottie was born on May 25, 1955 in Pensacola, FL. She was the daughter of the late Betty Joyce Sharpe Touart and Tommy Touart, who survives.
Dottie was affectionately known as "Candie" by all her friends. She loved nature and spending time outdoors. She also enjoyed fishing and riding with friends on Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Tommy Dunson; grandson, JT Dunson; father, Tommy Touart; siblings, Lois Talamo, Robert (Kim) Touart, Danny (Kim) Touart and Anne (Joe) Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews who all will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pensacola, FL.
The family requests no flowers, but welcomes memorials in Dottie's memory to My Father's Vineyard 8130 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32534.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020