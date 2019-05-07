Dorothy Kathleen Frost



Pensacola - Dorothy Kathleen Frost, better known as "Kat", was born December 18, 1936 in Pensacola, Florida to Curtis and Vivian Williams. Dorothy passed on May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family she loved dearly.



She is preceded in death by her parents, sister (Erma-Jean Kast), and daughter, Kandie Jean Mills.



She is survived by her husband, Donald Frost, brother (Kenneth Williams and wife Rosie), daughter (Cindy Mills Caraway and husband Scotty), step-daughter (Tonya Windham), grandchildren (Kandice Brooke Greene, Landon Mills Caraway, Molly Nicole Windham, Melissa Royals) 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and countless extended family and friends.



Kat was raised in Pensacola and has lived here her entire life. Growing up she was a tom-boy and loved to be outside. When her brother was in middle school, she introduced him to Rock-N-Roll and taught him how to dance. On Sunday afternoons, she would audition for a local TV show on Channel 3. Every week they would select the best singers to perform on the show, and Kat was a favorite. Music was a huge part of her life and brought her a lot of joy.



Over the years she worked at Woolworth, Vanity Fair, and Kmart. As her children and grandchildren grew, she was there for every event possible - school activities, sports, music, celebrations, and more. Kat loved traveling with the family on vacation and especially Disney cruises. She loved going to concerts, shopping, and just enjoying life with the people she loved.



Kat loved her family more than anything. Her greatest legacy and how she will always be remembered is how she loved and her wit.



The visitation will take place 11am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with funeral service to follow at 12pm.



Memorial messages for the family may be left at bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary