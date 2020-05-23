|
Dorothy Lillian Foster
Pensacola - Dorothy L. "Dot" Foster, 81 of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Dot was a positive roll model who was a kind and loving mother, Nana and Great Nana. She was very much loved by many people
She is preceded in death by her father, George Varga, Sr.; daughter, Cindy Pittman and her sister, June Derrikson.
She is survived by her daughter, Bunny Sue Montford (Bryan), two grandsons, Aaron Montford (Samantha) and Alexander Montford; great-grandson, Harlen Alexander Montford; sister, Diane Pyles and a brother, George Varga, Jr. (Karla).
