Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Dorothy Lillian Foster

Pensacola - Dorothy L. "Dot" Foster, 81 of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Dot was a positive roll model who was a kind and loving mother, Nana and Great Nana. She was very much loved by many people

She is preceded in death by her father, George Varga, Sr.; daughter, Cindy Pittman and her sister, June Derrikson.

She is survived by her daughter, Bunny Sue Montford (Bryan), two grandsons, Aaron Montford (Samantha) and Alexander Montford; great-grandson, Harlen Alexander Montford; sister, Diane Pyles and a brother, George Varga, Jr. (Karla).

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 23 to May 27, 2020
