|
|
Dorothy Louise DaCunha
Pensacola - Dot went to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening March 13th, 2019. She was born in Gantt, Alabama on November 14th, 1936.
Dot graduated from Pensacola High School in 1955. While in school she was a saxophone player in the marching band. Upon graduation she married her high school sweetheart and had three beautiful children. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a loving Mema. She was also a faithful member of Gateway Church of Christ and a volunteer candy striper at Baptist Hospital.
Dot is proceeded in death by her parents, Clara and Thomas R. Harley, Sr.; brothers, Thomas R. Harley Jr., George Harley, and William "Bill" Harley; and sisters, Margaret Fielder and Clara Cannon.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Viega DaCunha; son and spouse Viega Jr. and Robin DaCunha, daughter and spouse Denise and Jeff M. Gallagher Sr., and daughter and spouse Karen and Tony McLamb; six granddaughters, Deah Sapp, Jessica Britnell, Taylor Gallagher, Tanya Gallagher, Cleo Schoolfield, and Austyn Wheeler; two grandsons, Jeffrey M. Gallagher Jr., and Tony DaCunha; four great-granddaughters; six great-grandsons; and one sister, Evelyn Davidson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday March 19th, 2019 at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home and will be officiated by Minister James "Jim" Caples. Visitation will begin at 10 am prior to services. A burial will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Cemetery following the service.
The family would also like to say a very special thank you to Deborah and all of the nurses at Life Care for all of their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice.
To send Condolences please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019