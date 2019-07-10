Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stachow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Dempsey "Dot" Stachow


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Dempsey "Dot" Stachow Obituary
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Dempsey Stachow

Gulf Breeze - Born October 13, 1925 to Mary Geraldine (McVey) & Robert Dempsey in Claymont, DE, Dorothy "Dot" Dempsey Stachow passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Moving here from New Jersey in December of 1964, with her husband Michael Stachow, Dorothy was a homemaker, business owner of an outdoor equipment company, Navy wife, devoted mother, and member of the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. She always made time for volunteering with over 25 years as a Red Cross volunteer, 40 years with children's charities with a special fondness for Alpha Center and Capstone.

She leaves behind to celebrate her life, daughter Susan Bradshaw (Jerry); grandchildren, Jonathon Nestor (Robin), Katherine Beckman (Chris) and Devon Stachow; great grandson David Nestor; and enumerable friends and acquaintances who have had their lives enhanced by her presence.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, LCDR Michael Stachow, United States Navy; sons, Michael Stachow, Mark Stachow and Matthew Stachow; brother Robert Dempsey; and sisters Ruth Beck and Edith Fedorkowicz.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, followed by a service and life celebration at 11:30 am until 1:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS -Pensacola.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name to a children's is requested.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now