Dorothy Mae "Dot" Dempsey Stachow



Gulf Breeze - Born October 13, 1925 to Mary Geraldine (McVey) & Robert Dempsey in Claymont, DE, Dorothy "Dot" Dempsey Stachow passed away on June 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Moving here from New Jersey in December of 1964, with her husband Michael Stachow, Dorothy was a homemaker, business owner of an outdoor equipment company, Navy wife, devoted mother, and member of the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. She always made time for volunteering with over 25 years as a Red Cross volunteer, 40 years with children's charities with a special fondness for Alpha Center and Capstone.



She leaves behind to celebrate her life, daughter Susan Bradshaw (Jerry); grandchildren, Jonathon Nestor (Robin), Katherine Beckman (Chris) and Devon Stachow; great grandson David Nestor; and enumerable friends and acquaintances who have had their lives enhanced by her presence.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, LCDR Michael Stachow, United States Navy; sons, Michael Stachow, Mark Stachow and Matthew Stachow; brother Robert Dempsey; and sisters Ruth Beck and Edith Fedorkowicz.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, followed by a service and life celebration at 11:30 am until 1:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS -Pensacola.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name to a children's is requested. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 10, 2019