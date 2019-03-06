Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
First Christian Church
6031 Goodrich Drive
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Dorothy Marie Clopton Eichelberger


Dorothy Marie Clopton Eichelberger Obituary
Dorothy Marie Clopton Eichelberger

Pensacola - Our loving wife mother, grandmother and friend, Dorothy Marie Clopton Eichelberger passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019

She was born on May 27, 1934. She attended Pensacola High School and graduated with the class of 1953. She worked at Members First Credit Union for 29 years.

Dorothy grew up in a family of seven children with only one surviving sister, Norma Silcox.

She is survived by her husband, John V. Eichelberger, Jr.; her son, John V. Eichelberger, III and his wife Abigail; three grandchildren, Austin, Allison and Alexis; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:30am until the Funeral Service at 11:30am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at First Christian Church, 6031 Goodrich Drive, Pensacola, FL 32504. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
