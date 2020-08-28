1/
Dorothy "Dotty" McCluskey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dotty" McCluskey

Pensacola - Dorothy "Dotty" McCluskey, 89, went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 28, 2020.

Dotty was born September 22, 1930 in Pensacola, FL to Charles and Bessie Johnson. She graduated from Pensacola High School, Class of '48. Dotty made her profession of faith at age 11 at Olive Baptist Church and was baptized in Escambia Bay. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible. Her favorite verse was Psalm 23.

Dotty met David Phillip McCluskey on a blind date and married at East Brent Baptist Church on November 24, 1949. Dotty joined the church and was very active in her Sunday school class, as a Sunday school teacher and Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) member. Dotty enjoyed her volunteer work at the church and spending time with family, traveling and fishing. Once Dotty was confined to her home, the high point of her week was 9:15 AM Sunday mornings meeting with her Sunday school class by phone. Mrs. McCluskey wanted to say thank you in particular to Sue Sweeney for coming to see her on a regular basis from Church. She wanted Joy Roche to know she thanks God for their friendship and the time spent together in the last years of her life. She wanted to say thank you to Joyce Porter and Sibby Meador for the calls, visits, and timely cards.

Mrs. McCluskey is preceded in her death by her husband, David; her parents, Charles and Bessie Johnson; son, David McCluskey Jr.; daughter, Carol Van Dyke; sister, Betty Lou Kramer; brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Charles Johnson; as well as a son-in-law, Randy Rose.

Dotty is survived by her daughters, Brenda Ward (Mike), Bonnie Bell (Emory), and Mary Rose; daughter-in-law, Kathy McCluskey; her grandchildren, Michele Wilson, Meredith Sundbye (Rob), Tracy McCluskey, Jennifer Shiver (Steve), Jonathan Van Dyke, Melissa Kozakiewicz (Jordan), Stephanie Biggs (Forrest), and Phillip Bell (Kristin); her great-grandchildren, Robert and Nicolas Sundbye, Bailey McCluskey, Blake, Reid, and Reese Shiver, Clara and Charlotte Kozakiewicz, Patrick Eggart, Bea and Paxton Bell.

Private family graveside service will be held at Clopton Cemetery, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Brent Baptist Church or the no kill shelter of choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved