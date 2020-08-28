Dorothy "Dotty" McCluskeyPensacola - Dorothy "Dotty" McCluskey, 89, went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 28, 2020.Dotty was born September 22, 1930 in Pensacola, FL to Charles and Bessie Johnson. She graduated from Pensacola High School, Class of '48. Dotty made her profession of faith at age 11 at Olive Baptist Church and was baptized in Escambia Bay. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading the Bible. Her favorite verse was Psalm 23.Dotty met David Phillip McCluskey on a blind date and married at East Brent Baptist Church on November 24, 1949. Dotty joined the church and was very active in her Sunday school class, as a Sunday school teacher and Woman's Missionary Union (WMU) member. Dotty enjoyed her volunteer work at the church and spending time with family, traveling and fishing. Once Dotty was confined to her home, the high point of her week was 9:15 AM Sunday mornings meeting with her Sunday school class by phone. Mrs. McCluskey wanted to say thank you in particular to Sue Sweeney for coming to see her on a regular basis from Church. She wanted Joy Roche to know she thanks God for their friendship and the time spent together in the last years of her life. She wanted to say thank you to Joyce Porter and Sibby Meador for the calls, visits, and timely cards.Mrs. McCluskey is preceded in her death by her husband, David; her parents, Charles and Bessie Johnson; son, David McCluskey Jr.; daughter, Carol Van Dyke; sister, Betty Lou Kramer; brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Charles Johnson; as well as a son-in-law, Randy Rose.Dotty is survived by her daughters, Brenda Ward (Mike), Bonnie Bell (Emory), and Mary Rose; daughter-in-law, Kathy McCluskey; her grandchildren, Michele Wilson, Meredith Sundbye (Rob), Tracy McCluskey, Jennifer Shiver (Steve), Jonathan Van Dyke, Melissa Kozakiewicz (Jordan), Stephanie Biggs (Forrest), and Phillip Bell (Kristin); her great-grandchildren, Robert and Nicolas Sundbye, Bailey McCluskey, Blake, Reid, and Reese Shiver, Clara and Charlotte Kozakiewicz, Patrick Eggart, Bea and Paxton Bell.Private family graveside service will be held at Clopton Cemetery, with Dr. Dale Patterson officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Brent Baptist Church or the no kill shelter of choice.