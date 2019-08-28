Services
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
(850) 623-2205
Dorothy James
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St Rose of Lima
Milton, FL
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima
Milton, FL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St Rose of Lima
Milton, FL
Dorothy Mildred James


1922 - 2019
Dorothy Mildred James Obituary
Dorothy Mildred James

Milton - On the Feast of Saint Rose of Lima, August 23, 2019, Dorothy Mildred James passed away at home from complications of a stroke. Dorothy was born in Carrollton, OH, on October 21, 1922, to Noah Clarence and Mary Louise Hedrick. She had six siblings, now deceased: Margaret, Victor, Tom, John, Don, and Irene.

Dorothy met her husband, Eugene Neal "Red" James, while he was in flight training in Detroit, MI in 1943. They married on January 25, 1947 at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, River Rouge, MI. After Red served in WWII and Korea as a Corsair pilot, they were stationed at NAS Whiting Field where they reared their six children: Richard "Dick" (Elise), Diann (Victor) VanGrowski, Bobby, Ralph, Randy, and Michael (Lisa). Dorothy was a member of St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Milton, since 1953 where she was active in the Ladies' Auxiliary and Ladies' Society. She loved playing bridge and piano, classical music, roses, lipstick, fine dining, dark chocolate, and her Catholic faith. Dorothy is loved and remembered by her husband of nearly 73 years, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren with another on the way. Dorothy is preceded in death by their son Ralph and grandson Jonathan James.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 29th at St Rose of Lima, Milton, FL. The Holy Rosary 9:30am, Visitation 10-11am, Funeral Mass 11am, burial at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2pm. Reception at St Rose of Lima at 3:30pm in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Rose of Lima Building Fund, 6451 Park Avenue, Milton, FL 32570.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
