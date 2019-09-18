|
|
Dorothy Stephens Turner
Gulf Breeze, FL - Dorothy Stephens Turner was born March 3, 1933 to John Daniel and Viola Turvaville Stephens and passed away at home September 5, 2019. She earned both Bachelors and Masters degrees (MSW) from FSU and was a life-long FSU fan. She retired from the State of Florida in 1995 with 30 years of service. During her tenure she touched the lives of many foster children and worried about them long after they were out of the foster system.
Dot lived a very quiet life as material things did not matter to her. She loved cats and as she put it, they owned the house—she just lived there. For the past 10 years, Dot volunteered at Interfaith Ministries assisting clients in financial distress and was very compassionate with each one.
Dot was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward Turner, as well as her parents. She is survived by cousins, Ann Turvaville Fuller, Jim (Deb) Turvaville, Jerry (Kaye) Turvaville, Skip (Linda) Turvaville, and Bill (Laura) Wehunt, and her cats, Smarty J and Daphne. As she wished, no services were held. Burial was at Barrancas National Cemetery next to Edward and a Celebration of Life was held September 8th at her home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dot's name to Interfaith Ministries, 4435 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze FL 32563-9155. Harper-Morris Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Dot was loved by her family as well as many friends and former co-workers and will be greatly missed.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019