Dorothy Stewart
Pensacola - Dorothy L. "Dot" Stewart,86, of Pensacola Passed away January 10, 2020.
She was born in Pensacola, Florida on November 12, 1933, and resided 86 years in the Pensacola area. She was a Homemaker and Mother and of the Christian Faith. She was a Charter member of the Shimron Temple #133 of the Daughters of the Nile.She is preceded in death by her Parents, Francis and Evelyn Johnson; Brother, Luther H. Manies and Husband of 68 Years, Harold H. Stewart.She is survived by her Son; Bruce (Donna) Stewart, Daughter: Susan (Ron) Emerson and Daughter: Jennifer (Don) Waller, Grandchildren: Selena Emerson, Daniel (Laura Ashley) Stewart, Matthew (Crystal) Stewart, Destin Waller, Chaise Waller, Maxx Waller, Ben Waller, Great Grandchildren: Grace Talbert, Tessa Talbert, Daisy Alboniga.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, January 15,2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, with service to follow at 11:00 AM.Special Thanks to Caregivers: Marie Harp, Debbie Gann, Teresa Bryan and the staff of Covenant Hospice.In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Hadji Shriners Children's Transportation fund, 800 West 9 Mile road, Pensacola, Florida 32534
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020