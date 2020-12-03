Mrs. Dortha Dean (Dot) Mattox
Pensacola, FL - Mrs. Dortha Dean (Dot) Mattox, age 89, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Winfield, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Daphne, Alabama.
Mrs. Mattox was raised in Winfield, Alabama and attended the University of North Alabama, formerly Florence State Teachers College. She and her husband moved to Pensacola in 1957, where she raised her family and taught school at Bellview Middle School and Pine Forest High School. She was an award-winning artist and member of Quayside Art Gallery in Pensacola.
Mrs. Mattox was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Mattox, Jr., her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grady W. Dillard, and her brother, James Grady Dillard. She is survived by her children, Dr. Mitzi Mattox Childs (Rick) of Fairhope, Rebecca Mattox Allbrook (Guy) of Birmingham, and Emily Mattox McGiboney (John) of Pensacola, grandchildren Lane McGiboney (Robbie), Sarah Childs, Daniel Childs (Alexis), Jacob Gwarjanski, and Jordan Gwarjanski, great grandchildren, Ellen and Mason McGiboney and Camille Chandler, siblings Faye Garrison, William Dillard, and Angelyn McGehe.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mattox will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Bowen Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Winfield City Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Bowen Funeral Home of Winfield, Alabama serving the Mattox family.