Douglas (Doug) Blackshire Bush
Gulf Breeze - Douglas (Doug) Blackshire Bush, age 57, Gulf Breeze, FL passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, Pensacola, FL. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4901 Gulf Breeze Parkway at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17th in Gulf Breeze, FL.
Doug was born on October 2, 1961 in New Orleans, LA. Doug is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melinda Mc Kay; siblings Deborah, David and Dennis Bush; 6 nieces, 1 nephew; 9 great nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, David Blackshire and Virginia Lee Stone Bush.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019