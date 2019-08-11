Services
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church
4901 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL
Douglas Blackshire (Doug) Bush


1961 - 2019
Douglas Blackshire (Doug) Bush Obituary
Douglas (Doug) Blackshire Bush

Gulf Breeze - Douglas (Doug) Blackshire Bush, age 57, Gulf Breeze, FL passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, Pensacola, FL. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4901 Gulf Breeze Parkway at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17th in Gulf Breeze, FL.

Doug was born on October 2, 1961 in New Orleans, LA. Doug is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melinda Mc Kay; siblings Deborah, David and Dennis Bush; 6 nieces, 1 nephew; 9 great nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, David Blackshire and Virginia Lee Stone Bush.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
