Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Douglas Mayne

Pensacola - Douglas "Doug" W. Mayne passed away peacefully at his home on January 3rd surrounded by his loving family. Doug retired from the State of Florida Division of Motor Vehicles and from the U.S. Air Force Reserves after 39 years of service with the 711th Special Operations. He was very proud of his time in the 711th and they traveled the world together over the years. For many years, Doug coached little league baseball at the Myrtle Grove Park.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Allen and 3 children; Sheryl Ann Wiggins, Rebecca Lynne Mayne-Haggerty (Jim) and Michael Douglas Mayne, and 3 grandchildren; Katheryn Marie Wiggins, Jimmie Spencer Wiggins (Annie) and Cassandra Mayne.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
