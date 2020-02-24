|
|
Dovie Brooks
Pensacola - Dovie Baggett Brooks, born March 3, 1955, passed away on February 17, 2020. Dovie passed away suddenly with her husband by her side after a long battle with dementia. She is preceded in death by her parents - Malcolm and Juanita Baggett, brother- Tom Baggett, and sister - Toodle Bethune. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jason Brooks, sons - Joe Brooks (Donna), Eugene Brooks (Jessica), 8 grandchildren, sisters - Juanita Jean Daughtery and Laura Newburn, brother - Buddy Kersey, and lots of family that love her.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00AM, followed by a service beginning at 11:00AM.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020