Duff Maki
Tallahassee - Duff Maki, 71, passed away on July 20th in his Tallahassee, FL home that he and his beloved wife, Peggy shared, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Duff was born in Springfield, MA to Joan and Orville Maki on August 14, 1948. He attended Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, FL, and then went to the University of Tennessee-Martin, where he played football. Post-schooling, Duff served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, where he completed Ranger School and was a Special Forces Infantry Unit Commander in the Vietnam War. In addition, Duff was a man of faith and served Faith Presbyterian Church in various roles of Deacon, Elder, and Grief Counselor.
Duff is survived by his cherished wife Peggy; daughters Jennifer (Jess Brown), Stephanie (Tim Anderson), and Courtney (Derek Whitis); sister Dianne (Jeff Lange); and grandchildren Claire, Bennett, and Anna Kate Brown, Sydney Anderson, and Carson Whitis; nephew Nathan Lange; and niece Molly Lange.
Memorials may be given to the Faith Presbyterian Preschool Scholarship Fund in his name. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Maki family with their arrangements.