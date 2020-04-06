|
Durrice Garvin
Cantonment - Durrice Garvin passed away Sunday, April 5, 2O2O, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born the third of four children to Sherman and Unogar Garvin, of Florala, Alabama.
Durrice was a hard-working, generous man who loved his God, his country and his family. He would help anyone in need without any expectation of anything in return. His love for his family was at the top of the list, and he cared for them all to the best of his ability. His favorite saying was, "The Lord's been good to me.", from the lyrics of the old song. He worked at the papermill in Cantonment for 24 years, as a pipefitter. He worked at the shipyards in Pascagoula for a time, then joined Pipefitters Local 366, where he traveled all over the country maintaining nuclear power plants. He retired in 2010 and maintained rental houses, providing homes for eight other families.
Durrice was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts and uncles from his large family. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca, one daughter, Melanie Gregory (John), a son, Jeremy, two beautiful granddaughters, Katie and Kristen. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews who thought the world of him.
There will be a small graveside service, with only immediate family, due to the Covid-l9 pandemic restrictions. We know that friends and other family members would like to attend, but times are what they are, unfortunately.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ibrahim, Dr. Adams and Dr. Bryan for their care throughout his illness. Thanks, also, to Emerald Coast Hospice for the compassionate care they provided during the past month. Any memorial gifts can be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or the .
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020