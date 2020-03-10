Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
DuWayne Warren Hoffert Sr.


1930 - 2020
DuWayne Warren Hoffert Sr

Elberta, Al - Duwayne "Dewey" Hoffert Sr., 89, of Elberta, AL passed away on February 24, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memories his four children, Carri Lynn Hoffert Phillips, Duwayne Warren Hoffert Jr. (Maureen), David Allen Hoffert, and Constance Ann Hoffert Myers (Freddy); two stepsons, Kenneth Monroe Daw (Sylinia) and Kevin David Daw (Lisa); and his wife of 27 years, Elizabeth Diane Hoffert.

While serving in the Marines for 22 years, he received the Silver Star along with numerous other awards and accommodations. He served 19 years with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The service for Dewey will be on March 19, 2020. We will meet at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 1:30 pm, then will go in procession to Barrancas National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation in his name to s or the Marine's Toys for Tots.

Trahan Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
