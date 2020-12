Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwight Lee Hedger



12/06/49 - 05/11/20



Dwight's Celebration of Life was held on September 12 in Butler, Missouri. His son Junior Munsterman officiated the service. Dwight will be missed by the many lives he touched. Everyone who knew him loved him. Most of all -his soulmate of 17 years, Nancy Hughes.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE









