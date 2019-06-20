Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bellview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bellview Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan Wayne Baxter


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dylan Wayne Baxter

Pensacola - Dylan's life was taken in a tragic accident on June 15, 2019. Dylan was born on September 1, 1995. He was a lifelong resident of Pensacola, attended Pensacola Christian Academy and Beulah Academy of Science. Dylan received his GED from George Stone Vocational School-something he was very proud of. He possessed a loving heart and kind nature towards others. He loved rap music and began writing lyrics at a very young age. Dylan was a star athlete at Bellview Ballpark in football and baseball. He then discovered basketball-this was his love. Dylan was an avid Gator fan. Dylan had trials during his short lifetime but always knew how much unconditional love his family had for him. We will always be grateful that he understood this.

Dylan is survived by his adoptive parents and grandparents, Leon and Betty Baxter; Kenzie Alpin, his partner of seven years; their daughter, Miya Baxter; father, Richard D. Baxter; mother, Michelle Ard Baxter; sisters, Ricki Rene Baxter and Stephanie McSwain; grandparent, Sandra Mathenay; great-grandparent, Monroe Matheny; and great-grandparent, Melba Ard, whom he loved dearly and many other beloved family members who will miss him greatly.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bellview Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 20, 2019
