Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens Chapel
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens Chapel
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Earl C. Scharnick, Sr, age 54, born in Glidden, Wisconsin, died on June 18, 2019.

Brother Scharnick was a former Assembly of God pastor in Wisconsin at churches in Manitowoc, Lodi, Antigo, Beloit, and Kenosha, also in Plant City, Florida. He was presently affiliated with Pine Forest Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rhonda Jean Ruzek (Scharnick), a Sister, Delight Hillstead (Scharnick). He is survived by his Wife Jean M. Scharnick (Welling) to whom he was married 73 years. His Son: Earl C. Scharnick, Jr. (Spouse) Phyllis Margaret Scharnick (Nelson), as well as 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Services for Brother Scharnick will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Chapel on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:30am with Visitation at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, please send a gift to Pine Forest Assembly of God Church, 3125 Pine Forest Rd, Cantonment, Florida 32533.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019
