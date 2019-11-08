Services
Lewis Funeral Home
7794 Navarre Parkway
Navarre, FL 32566
(850)939-5122
Earl Franklin Dubin


1933 - 2019
Navarre - Earl Franklin Dubin, 86, of Navarre, died Thursday, November 8, 2019.

He was born on March 14, 1933, in Akron, Ohio, to Earl Dubin and Myrtle Davis. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama and after his retirement a master's degree in counseling. He was a Chemical Engineer and worked for Goodyear and multiple chemical companies. Earl was a member of the Holley by the Sea Fishing Group and the Cooking Group. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was welcomed in heaven with open arms. He will be in our thoughts and prayers for many years.

Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian Dubin; sons, Earl E., Mark (Maureen), and Robert (Carol); and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Navarre Chapel (7794 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, Florida 32566.)

Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
