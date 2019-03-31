|
Earl Victory Lee
Pensacola -
Pensacola - Earl Victory Lee passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, at the age of 89.5 with his children. Beloved "Buster," husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend, mentor, and teacher. Serving Pensacola was his purpose through volunteerism and teaching.
He is survived by his daughter Janet (John) Sanderson, and son David (Missy) Lee. He has 4 grandchildren by Janet (Ashlee, Brittany, Cody and Dusty) and two grandchildren by David (Lathan and Amanda). He has 9 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.
Born in Bay Minette, AL, to Lathan and Lila Lee, "Buster" moved to Pensacola as an infant. He was locally educated at Allie Yniestra, W.A. Blount, and Pensacola High School (1947). As a bookkeeper at Pensacola Hardware, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War (1950-54). After his service, he graduated from PJC in 1956 and FSU in 1958 with his Masters in Accounting. His CPA was earned in 1960. While in Tallahassee he married Janie Louise Cabler in 1957. They were happily married 49 years until her passing in 2006. Earl worked in the accounting department at Gulf Power for 34 years, where during the last 16 years he was the Controller and Assistant Treasurer. Once retired, he volunteered as President of Escambia Public School Foundation for Excellence for 18 years. The enjoyment of teaching filled Earl's afternoons at PJC, UWF, FSU, and Faulkner University as an Adjunct Professor from 1960 to 2014. Gateway Church of Christ was served by Earl as a Deacon and Treasurer since 1960. He enjoyed professional and civic groups. AICPA, FICPA, National Management Association, Escambia County School Board Trustee, Pensacola Jaycees, Children's Home Society, Foster Grandparents Advisory Council, Santa Rosa Economic Development Council, National Association of Fund-Raising Executives, Pensacola Area Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement, Gulf Coast Economics Club, and many more. Earl bled FSU garnet and gold as a football season ticket holder from 1979 to 2015 and wore his Florida State apparel proudly. He was a wonderful grandfather and often watched his grandkids while their parents were away. He attended countless games for his numerous children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gateway Church of Christ, on 245 Brent Ln, Pensacola, FL 32503. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gateway Church of Christ. Officiating is Harold Mobley. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park.
The family would like to also express their gratitude for the loving care provided by the staff at The Waterford at Creekside and Covenant Inpatient Hospice Center at Sacred Heart Hospital.
