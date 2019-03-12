|
|
Edd & Gussie Walker
Pensacola - Edd and Gussie Mae Walker, went to be with our Lord our Savior. They ended their journey on earth just hours apart. Edd passed on March 7th, Gussie passed on March 8th. Originally from Dothan Alabama but long time Pensacola residents. They were married and in love for 72 years.
Edd and Gussie was preceded in death by daughter Catherine. Survivors include son, Kenneth Walker; daughter's, Jan Smith (Herb) and Sandy Day (Jeff); Grandsons, Kevin Day (Candy) and Christopher Smith (Kara); Great Grandson's Skyler, Tyler, Tanner, Spencer, Christopher and Curtis. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10am til the service time 11am at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edd and Gussie's memory can be made to Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, 5920 Lillian Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32506. Family wishes to express heart-felt thanks to, Shirley Johnston, Visiting Angels, Southern Oaks Care Center and Covenant Hospice for the loving care and support.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019