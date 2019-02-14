Edith Wilese Waters Bunch



Pensacola - On Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, Edith Wilese Waters Bunch, loving wife and mother of 2 children, passed away at age 78.



Wilese was born on Sep. 15, 1940. She was raised in Pensacola, worked at an insurance firm, then married a Marine pilot, Nick Bunch. After several duty stations and retirement, Wilese and Nick returned to Pensacola with their school-age children. Wilese was an extraordinary Mom who always made her children's goals, her priorities. She was a loving military wife as well as a caregiver and friend to her grandson, Stefan Gislason. She cared deeply about the welfare of others, including pets and she was a member of Compassionate Friends and Cokesbury Methodist United Methodist Church.



Wilese is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Edith Waters; her brother, Phillip Waters; her son, Brian Bunch; her in-laws, Frank and Elizabeth Bunch and their son Jack Bunch.



She is survived by her husband, Nick Bunch; her daughter, Nicole Gislason (Snorri); grandson, Stefan; brother, Andrew Waters (Debbie); her sister-in-law, Becky McKenzie (Jolly); as well as many nieces and nephews, Alison, Jay, Sue, Don, Ginger, Betsy, Frank and Jackie.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Wolfe officiating.



Then Wilese will be laid to rest at Bayview Memorial Park and her family will host a memorial reception after the graveside service at 1220 E. Jackson St., Pensacola, FL, 32501 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of The Escambia County Animal Shelter, 200 W. Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL, 32501. Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary